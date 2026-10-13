DRI seizes 7.75 kg cannabis worth Rs 2.7 cr at RGIA, arrests 1

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized 7.75 kg of high-grade cannabis, commonly known as hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 2.71 crore in the illicit market, from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

Acting on specific intelligence on Monday, October 12, that a passenger travelling from Bangkok, Thailand, to Hyderabad was carrying the contraband in his baggage, a team of DRI officials intercepted him at the airport.

During the examination of his check-in baggage, the officials found an electric geyser. Upon opening the appliance, they discovered 73 packets containing a greenish substance suspected to be narcotics. The substance was tested using a Narcotic Drugs Detection Kit and returned a positive result for ganja/marijuana.

The recovered contraband weighed 7.750 kg, including packaging, and was estimated to be worth Rs. 2.71 crore in the illicit market.

The DRI officials seized the hydroponic cannabis and arrested the passenger under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and determine whether the passenger was part of a larger drug trafficking network.