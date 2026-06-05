DRI seizes 79.45 kg ganja in Andhra Pradesh, two arrested

Hyderabad: Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Visakhapatnam Regional Unit, seized a large quantity of ganja during an operation in Andhra Pradesh and arrested two persons involved in its transportation.

The action was taken based on specific intelligence inputs. DRI officials intercepted a Mahindra Bolero Maxi Truck Plus near the Nathavalasa Toll Plaza in Vizianagaram district. The vehicle was travelling from Odisha towards Kerala through National Highway 16, also known as the Kolkata-Chennai Highway.

Ganja hidden in secret compartment

During an inspection of the truck, a dry green leafy substance containing flowering tops and seeds was found. The substance had the characteristics and smell of cannabis, commonly known as ganja.

The ganja was allegedly concealed inside a secret cavity created beneath the original luggage compartment of the vehicle.

A total of 79.45 kilograms of ganja was recovered from the truck.

Ganja worth Rs 16 lakh seized

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth around Rs 16 lakh in the illegal market. The vehicle used for transportation, valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh, was also seized.

Both individuals travelling in the vehicle were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. DRI officials have launched further investigation to identify the source of the contraband and trace the network involved in the illegal transportation of ganja.