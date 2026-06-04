Ganja, cannabis tablets seized in Medchal-Malkajgiri drug bust

The accused, contraband and the motorcycle were handed over to the Kukatpally Excise Station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 6:09 pm IST
A man working on a motorcycle surrounded by five people, including women in traditional attire, in an out.

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department’s Special Task Force (STF) seized 200 gram of ganja and eight cannabis tablets from a man near Nizampet in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the police said on Thursday, June 4.

Acting on a tip-off, STF officials apprehended Guru Sumanth near Vijetha Supermarket in Jayabharathi Nagar Colony and recovered the contraband from his possession. A Royal Enfield motorcycle was also seized.

STF Circle Inspector (CI) Nagaraju said a case had also been registered against one Sai Krishnamraju, from the Visakhapatnam region, on suspicion of supplying ganja and cannabis tablets to Sumanth.

Subhan Bakery

The accused, contraband and the motorcycle were handed over to the Kukatpally Excise Station for further investigation.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th June 2026 6:09 pm IST

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