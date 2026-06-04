Ganja, 52 bottles of liquor seized raids near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy district enforcement officials seized 150 gram of ganja and 52 bottles of non-duty-paid liquor in raids on two residences at Alkapuri Township in Manikonda, the police said on Thursday, June 4.

Acting on a tip-off that people from East Godavari were illegally selling ganja and liquor in the area, police conducted coordinated searches. Ganja and 49 liquor bottles were recovered from the residence of one Satyanarayana, while three more bottles were seized from a second individual, Venkatesh.

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Officials said the liquor had been sourced from multiple states, including Goa, Haryana, Rajasthan and Odisha, pointing to an inter-state supply chain.

The seized contraband and both accused were handed over to the Gandipet Excise Station for further legal action.