Suspicious parcel leads Hyderabad Rapido rider to drug bust

The incident occurred at 1:30 PM on May 31, when Adarsh delivered a parcel and grew suspicious of its light weight.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th June 2026 4:56 pm IST
A man receiving an award from police officers in an office setting with flags and a wooden wall backgroun.

Hyderabad: A Rapido bike taxi rider who helped police bust a drug peddling racket was felicitated by Cyberabad Police on Thursday, June 4, with the Qutbullapur Deputy Commissioner of Police presenting him a cash prize.

Sattu Adarsh, the rider, grew suspicious while delivering a parcel on May 31 after noticing it was unusually light. After handing it over, he asked the recipient what it contained and was told it was “maal” – street slang for drugs. Adarsh immediately alerted the Dundigal Police.

Acting on his tip-off, police raided the flat of the sender, identified as Mukesh, and seized ganja. Mukesh was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Subhan Bakery

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N Kotireddy lauded Adarsh for his presence of mind in helping the Dundigal Police crack the case.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th June 2026 4:56 pm IST

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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