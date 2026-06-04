Suspicious parcel leads Hyderabad Rapido rider to drug bust

Hyderabad: A Rapido bike taxi rider who helped police bust a drug peddling racket was felicitated by Cyberabad Police on Thursday, June 4, with the Qutbullapur Deputy Commissioner of Police presenting him a cash prize.

Sattu Adarsh, the rider, grew suspicious while delivering a parcel on May 31 after noticing it was unusually light. After handing it over, he asked the recipient what it contained and was told it was “maal” – street slang for drugs. Adarsh immediately alerted the Dundigal Police.

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Acting on his tip-off, police raided the flat of the sender, identified as Mukesh, and seized ganja. Mukesh was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N Kotireddy lauded Adarsh for his presence of mind in helping the Dundigal Police crack the case.