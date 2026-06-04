Telangana EAGLE busts Thailand drug racket, seizes Rs 12 cr haul

Hyderabad: The Telangana Elite Action Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) task force has busted an international drug racket smuggling hydroponic cannabis from Thailand, arresting six people and seizing contraband worth Rs 12 crore, the police said on Thursday, June 4.

The operation, conducted jointly with the Cyberabad narcotics wing, followed a case registered on April 8 and culminated in the arrest of the alleged mastermind after a month-long search.

How the racket unravelled

The breakthrough came a day earlier, on April 7, when customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) intercepted Sodha Mohsin Bahadur Bhai, arriving from Bangkok, and recovered 13.2 kg of hydroponic ganja from his check-in luggage.

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Customs officials found that Bahadur had travelled with an associate, Harshad Mansukh Bhai Prajapati, who slipped out of the airport undetected. Acting on a tip-off, EAGLE and BHEL Police tracked down Prajapati and prime accused Sandeep Jaiprakash Vaswani at Ramachandrapuram Bus Stand and arrested them.

Three others – Sadiq, Imran and Javeed – were subsequently held for their role in distributing the contraband across Hyderabad. Police said the gang used delivery bags to supply the drug to local peddlers.

Investigations are continuing.