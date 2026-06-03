Hyderabad: Suspended CISF constable held for carrying 158 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police arrested a 39-year-old suspended CISF constable for allegedly possessing 158 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 79 lakh.

The accused, Panagudu Shiva Krishna, hails from the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. He was commissioned as a Central Industrial Security Force Constable and was deputed to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

While in service, Krishna realised the high demand and the monetary gains from smuggling narcotics. He was allegedly suffering from financial debts and thus decided to get involved in the drug peddling business.

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He was responsible for transporting ganja and other substances on a commission basis. Police said Krishna reportedly procured large quantities of ganja from cultivators and supplied it to peddlers operating in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

Because of his CISF ID, Krishna evaded multiple checkpoints.

He was finally arrested in a joint operation by the Commissioner’s Task Force, Jubilee Hills Zone Team and SR Nagar Police. Three mobile phones and a car was also seized

Suspension from CISF in 2005

Krishna faced suspension in 2005 in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case was registered by the Dammapeta Police Station in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

He was arrested and remanded to Khammam Jail.

However, despite undergoing criminal proceedings and facing departmental action, Krishna continued illegal drug trafficking activities, which continued after his release from jail.