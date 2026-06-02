Bus conductor honoured for foiling ganja smuggling in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After a bus conductor’s presence of mind foiled a ganja smuggling attempt in Miyapur, the Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police honoured him with cash reward on Tuesday, June 2.

On the evening of May 30, six people tried to load their luggage onto a private travel bus near Miyapur Metro Station. They said they were travelling to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Bus conductor Srikanth became suspicious and questioned them about the items inside. Panicking, the six fled from there without giving a proper answer.

This alerted him, who immediately brought the luggage bag to the Miyapur police station. Upon opening the bag, police found 18 kg of ganja worth Rs 20 lakh inside.

A case was registered and special teams have been formed to arrest the six absconding accused who were transporting ganja.

Kukatpally DCP Rithiraj personally felicitated Srikanth for acting responsibly towards the community and helping in the seizure of the ganja.