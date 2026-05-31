Hyderabad: Man held with 2.9 kg ganja at Moula Ali Railway Station

The accused was handed over to the Malkajgiri Excise Station for further investigation and legal action.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2026 8:12 pm IST|   Updated: 31st May 2026 8:28 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The Ranga Reddy Excise Enforcement team seized 2.9 kg of ganja and arrested a man near Moula Ali Railway Station on Sunday, May 31, while he was allegedly waiting to deliver the contraband to prospective buyers.

Acting on the information, a team led by Excise Enforcement Circle Inspector Subhash Chander conducted surveillance and inspections in the railway station area.

During the operation, the team apprehended Suraj Majai, 23, who was allegedly carrying the ganja brought from Odisha. They also seized Rs. 10,300 cash from his possession.

Subhan Bakery

Circle Inspector Subhash Chander said the accused, along with the seized contraband and cash, was handed over to the Malkajgiri Excise Station for further investigation and legal action.

Officials stated that efforts are underway to identify the source of the supply network and trace other persons involved in the illegal drug trade.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2026 8:12 pm IST|   Updated: 31st May 2026 8:28 pm IST

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