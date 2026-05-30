Interstate drug racket busted, two women held with over 25 kg ganja

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on narcotic drug trafficking, the Hyderabad police on Saturday, May 30, busted an interstate racket, arrested two women, and seized 25.251 kilograms of marijuana.

On Friday, May 29, Sub-Inspector of Police, Saifabad Police Station M Swamy, formed a special team under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Along with Clue Team personnel and mediators, the police team were surveilling the Lakdikapul Railway Station parking area.

At about 4:25 pm, two women carrying three suitcases were intercepted near the private parking area. Upon verification and search, police found 19 packets of ganja hidden inside the bags.

The accused were identified as Tippigiri Laxmi (43 years), from Narayanpet and Sandipkaur Makkhan Singh (60 years). Both were residing in Mumbai and were travelling to Telangana.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had procured the ganja from a supplier identified as Srinu of Visakhapatnam and were transporting the contraband to Mumbai for further sale and distribution. They revealed the identities of two other associates, namely Baby and Sampath, who are currently absconding.

The police seized 21.251 kilograms of ganja packed in 19 packets, three bags, and two mobile phones used while operating the racket.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and handed over to Additional Inspector of Police, Saifabad N Rajender. The accused were subsequently arrested and produced before the court.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused and to identify the source and distribution network involved in the interstate drug trafficking operation, police said.