Four held for chain snatching in Hyderabad, targeted morning walkers: Police

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla Police, in coordination with the Central Crime Station (CCS) Quthbullapur team, have apprehended four members of a notorious robbery gang involved in chain-snatching and mobile phone thefts targeting women during morning walks. Police recovered stolen property worth approximately Rs 5 lakh, including a gold chain, a mobile phone, and a Honda Dio scooter used in the crimes.

According to police, on Tuesday, Srilatha of Chintal reported that while on a morning walk near the GHMC Office at Quthbullapur, a group of men travelling in an auto-rickshaw approached her. One of the accused allegedly snatched her two-tola gold chain and mobile phone and assaulted her when she resisted before fleeing the scene.

Following the complaint, six special teams comprising officers from CCS Quthbullapur and Jeedimetla Police were formed to investigate the case. Through CCTV footage, technical surveillance, and verification of criminal records, investigators identified the suspects and tracked them to Sikh Basthi in Yellammabanda, KPHB.

They have been identified as Govind Singh, 24, Karan Singh, 21, Hardeep Singh, 19, and a 17-year-old. A fifth member remains absconding.

They allegedly gathered regularly to consume intoxicants before stealing auto-rickshaws from nearby colonies. “They targeted women and lone pedestrians in areas such as Quthbullapur, Chintal, Dundigal, HMT Jungle, and KPHB Colony. Victims who resisted were reportedly assaulted and intimidated,” said police.

The four accused have a criminal history, including robbery, assault, and property offences registered at various police stations in Hyderabad.