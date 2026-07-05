Driver says he faced Islamophobia from Kanpur Traffic Police

Kanpur: An e-auto rickshaw driver faced Islamophobia allegedly at the hands of Kanpur Traffic police personnel, claiming he was called ‘katua’ and a pig.

Auto driver Mohammed Danish said in a video, which surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, July 5, that his vehicle was seized because he is a Muslim.

An e-auto rickshaw driver faced Islamophobia allegedly at the hands of Kanpur Traffic police personnel, claiming he was called 'katua' and a pig.



Auto driver Mohammed Danish said in a video, which surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, July 5, that his vehicle was seized… pic.twitter.com/uzy1PDKFSw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 5, 2026

Pointing at a few traffic police officers, he said he was repairing his vehicle when the officers approached him.

“Inhone dando se maare hai humain. Kehrahein Musalmaan hai, maaro! (They beat me with sticks. They kept saying, ‘He is a Muslim, beat him’),” the e-auto-driver is heard saying.

“Kehrahein jail bhej denge, (kyunki) tu Musalmaan hai (They said they will send me to jail),” he claims.

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Kanpur Traffic Media Cell said that the e-auto was seized as the driver failed to produce a driving licence. When asked about the claims of assault and intimidation made in the video, the officer declined to comment. “He (Danish) started abusing the officers. The video does not show that part or present the complete picture,” the officer told Siasat.com.