Driver says he faced Islamophobia from Kanpur Traffic Police

Kanpur Traffic Media Cell said that the e-auto was seized as the driver failed to produce a driving licence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Driver claims he faced Islamophobia from Kanpur Traffic Police, as shown in the image.

Kanpur: An e-auto rickshaw driver faced Islamophobia allegedly at the hands of Kanpur Traffic police personnel, claiming he was called ‘katua’ and a pig.

Auto driver Mohammed Danish said in a video, which surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, July 5, that his vehicle was seized because he is a Muslim.

Pointing at a few traffic police officers, he said he was repairing his vehicle when the officers approached him.

Subhan Bakery

Inhone dando se maare hai humain. Kehrahein Musalmaan hai, maaro! (They beat me with sticks. They kept saying, ‘He is a Muslim, beat him’),” the e-auto-driver is heard saying.

Kehrahein jail bhej denge, (kyunki) tu Musalmaan hai (They said they will send me to jail),” he claims.

Kanpur Traffic Media Cell said that the e-auto was seized as the driver failed to produce a driving licence. When asked about the claims of assault and intimidation made in the video, the officer declined to comment. “He (Danish) started abusing the officers. The video does not show that part or present the complete picture,” the officer told Siasat.com.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button