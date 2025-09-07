Drone from Yemen hits Ramon Airport in southern Israel, injuring one

Footage shared on social media showed smoke rising near the terminal moments after the blast.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th September 2025 7:37 pm IST
Thick black smoke rises over Ramon Airport in southern Israel after a drone explosion on September 7, 2025.
Drone explosion at Ramon Airport on September 7. Photo: Screengrab/X video

Tel Aviv: A drone launched from Yemen by the Houthi militant group exploded inside the passenger hall of Ramon International Airport in southern Israel on Sunday, September 7, injuring one person and causing panic among travellers.

According to Magen David Adom, a man in his 50s sustained light injuries from shrapnel when the Houthi drone struck the terminal, Times of Israel reported. The Israeli Airports Authority confirmed that the airport’s airspace was closed following the incident.

In a post on X, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said no sirens were sounded before the strike and confirmed that the incident remains under investigation.

MS Teachers

Footage shared on social media showed smoke rising near the terminal moments after the blast, while additional video revealed shattered glass, broken windows and debris scattered across the airport hall.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military announced it had intercepted three other drones originating from Yemen. This latest incident marks a significant escalation in aerial threats targeting Israeli territory.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have intensified missile and drone launches toward Israel in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Note: This article has been updated for clarity.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th September 2025 7:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button