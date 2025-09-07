Drone from Yemen hits Ramon Airport in southern Israel, injuring one

Tel Aviv: A drone launched from Yemen by the Houthi militant group exploded inside the passenger hall of Ramon International Airport in southern Israel on Sunday, September 7, injuring one person and causing panic among travellers.

According to Magen David Adom, a man in his 50s sustained light injuries from shrapnel when the Houthi drone struck the terminal, Times of Israel reported. The Israeli Airports Authority confirmed that the airport’s airspace was closed following the incident.

In a post on X, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said no sirens were sounded before the strike and confirmed that the incident remains under investigation.

#عاجل قبل قليل سقطت مسيرة أخرى أطلقت من اليمن في منطقة مطار رامون حيث لم يتم تفعيل انذارات. الحادث قيد الفحص — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 7, 2025

Footage shared on social media showed smoke rising near the terminal moments after the blast, while additional video revealed shattered glass, broken windows and debris scattered across the airport hall.

New footages show the damage at the Israeli occupation's Ramon Airport after it was struck by a Yemeni drone. pic.twitter.com/w0H0AChj6d — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 7, 2025

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military announced it had intercepted three other drones originating from Yemen. This latest incident marks a significant escalation in aerial threats targeting Israeli territory.

🚨The IAF intercepted three UAVs launched from Yemen, two of which were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.



Sirens were sounded in southern Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 7, 2025

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have intensified missile and drone launches toward Israel in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Note: This article has been updated for clarity.