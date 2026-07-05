Drunk man held for ramming tractor at Kamareddy panchayat office

The incident occurred at the Peddamallareddy village of Bikkanoor mandal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Close-up of two clenched fists bound together by silver metal handcuffs against a dark background.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Five drunk men allegedly vandalised a panchayat office in Telangana’s Kamareddy while attempting to steal a tractor on Friday. Of them, one was arrested.

The incident occurred at the Peddamallareddy village of Bikkanoor mandal. Police said the arrestee lost control of the tractor while driving it and rammed it into the compound wall of the Gram Panchayat Office.

Villagers caught him, while others managed to flee. However, when asked about details, Bikkanor Circle Inspector Naresh refused to provide any. “The identity of the accused will be revealed only after the remaining accused are arrested,” he told Siasat.com.

Subhan Bakery

A case of theft has been registered. Further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button