Drunk man held for ramming tractor at Kamareddy panchayat office

Hyderabad: Five drunk men allegedly vandalised a panchayat office in Telangana’s Kamareddy while attempting to steal a tractor on Friday. Of them, one was arrested.

The incident occurred at the Peddamallareddy village of Bikkanoor mandal. Police said the arrestee lost control of the tractor while driving it and rammed it into the compound wall of the Gram Panchayat Office.

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Villagers caught him, while others managed to flee. However, when asked about details, Bikkanor Circle Inspector Naresh refused to provide any. “The identity of the accused will be revealed only after the remaining accused are arrested,” he told Siasat.com.

A case of theft has been registered. Further investigations are on.