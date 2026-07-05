Woman dead, husband critical as container hits bike in Nalgonda

A woman died and her husband is critical after their bike was hit by a container in Nalgonda district on Sunday, July 5.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
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Hyderabad: A woman died, and her husband is critical after their bike was hit by a container in Nalgonda district on Sunday, July 5.

The accident occurred at Nandipadu junction, Miryalguda mandal. The deceased was about 55, and her husband Sakru is a resident of Water Tank Thanda in Miryalguda mandal.

The incident occurred when the couple was travelling on the bypass road from Nandipadu village towards Miryalguda to visit their daughter in the town.

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Passersby shifted the injured to the area hospital in a 108 ambulance; the woman died while undergoing treatment. Her husband, Sakru, was shifted to a private hospital.

Protestors alleged the government’s inaction in addressing the frequent accidents at Nandipadu junction. Later, the woman’s relatives staged a protest by placing her body on the bypass road.

The road blockade caused traffic jam, leading to severe traffic disruptions. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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