Dubai: 14-carat gold price revealed for first time amid record highs

Dubai: Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) has revealed the retail price of 14-carat gold for the first time on Saturday, November 29, introducing the emirate’s most affordable gold category as demand rises for lower-priced jewellery amid elevated global bullion rates. The newly released price places 14-carat at Dirham 301.25 per gram.

The update comes after gold hit record highs in October 2025, climbing beyond Dh 500 per gram in Dubai and surpassing USD 4,300 per ounce globally. With prices staying high, residents have increasingly shifted towards 18-carat and 21-carat pieces, favouring lighter and more affordable designs.

Also Read Saudi, UAE airlines act as Airbus orders urgent safety fix for A320 aircraft

Dubai gold prices on Saturday evening

In the market on Saturday evening, DJG’s published rates on its website were:

24-carat : Dh 507.75 per gram

: Dh 507.75 per gram 22-carat : Dh 470.00 per gram

: Dh 470.00 per gram 21-carat : Dh 450.75 per gram

: Dh 450.75 per gram 18-carat : Dh 386.25 per gram

: Dh 386.25 per gram 14-carat: Dh 301.25 per gram

The introduction of the 14-carat rate formally adds a new entry-level option for budget-conscious buyers at a time when price sensitivity is shaping jewellery purchases across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In global market, spot gold closed the week at USD 4,219.23 per ounce, up 1.51 percent, continuing an upward trend that has influenced retail demand throughout the region.

Global outlook

According to Reuters, expectations of US interest-rate cuts are also supporting sentiment in the precious-metals market. “The expectation is that we’re going to continue to have a slower economy going into 2026, and the Federal Reserve is very likely to cut rates,” said Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

As global uncertainty persists and investors position for potential monetary easing, gold continues to strengthen its reputation as a reliable safe-haven asset.