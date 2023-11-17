Dubai airport flights diverted, cancelled after heavy rain

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) cancelled and diverted flights on Friday, November 17, after heavy rain and thunderstorms in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The adverse weather caused 13 inbound flights to be diverted to neighbouring airports, while six outbound flights were cancelled, a spokesperson for Dubai Airports said in a statement.

“Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities and other service partners at DXB to minimise any inconvenience to our customers,” the statement added.

The spokesperson advises passengers to utilize the Dubai Metro, stay updated on traffic, and allocate extra time for their journey to DXB.

Several areas of the United Arab Emirates witnessed heavy rain and thunder on Friday morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an orange and yellow alert across the country warning residents of heavy rain, thunder and strong winds.