Watch: Heavy rains with lighting & thunder hit UAE; safety alert issued

People in several parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) woke up to heavy rainfall, thunder, and lightning on Friday morning, November 17.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Al Ain, and Fujairah.

The NCM issued orange and yellow alerts throughout the country warning residents of hazardous weather events in the case of outdoor activities.

According to NCM, the temperatures are expected to drop – with highs of 29 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively, 31 degrees Celsius in Ras Al Khaimah, and 30 degrees Celsius in Fujairah.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi Police advised motorists to drive safely and follow guidelines provided by the authority.

The Dubai Police issued an emergency alert on phones, urging motorists to exercise caution and avoid flood-prone areas.

Early on Friday, residents and citizens shared videos of the rain, thunder, and lightning on social media.

Water has accumulated on several roads, causing inconvenience to those who usually drive to work.

One of the users wrote, “We’re stuck in traffic. Going to the office from Sharjah to Jebel Ali. Will reach 1 to 2 hours late due to water ponds and slow movement.”

Dubai, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Ras Al Khaimah authorities have ordered schools to transition to remote learning due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Dubai school operator KHDA also issued a warning on X, stating that, “In times of rain, it’s important to be flexible – schools and parents can decide what’s best for their children, students and staff. Take care if you’re on the road today.”

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) urged private sector employees to “adopt flexible work patterns”.

The ministry has stated that necessary steps must be taken to ensure full adherence to health and safety regulations.

“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,” it said.