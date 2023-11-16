Real Madrid World: Dubai announces name of first ever football theme park

Real Madrid World, set to open in Dubai, will offer thrilling themed attractions, immersive experiences, and much more.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th November 2023 8:39 pm IST
Real Madrid World: Dubai announces name of first ever football theme park
Logo of Real Madrid World

Dubai Parks and Resorts and Real Madrid have announced the name of the world’s first football theme park – Real Madrid World.

Real Madrid World, set to open in Dubai, will offer thrilling themed attractions, immersive experiences, and fan engagement opportunities for sports fans, families, and friends.

Also Read
NEOM Epicon: Inside Saudi Arabia’s luxury tourist destination

Taking to X, on Thursday, November 16, Dubai Parks and Resorts said, “We are happy to announce that Real Madrid World will join the Dubai Parks and Resorts family very soon. Families will meet football fans from all over the world.”

MS Education Academy

The park will house a collection of official Real Madrid merchandise, with more details to be announced soon.

Real Madrid Club has partnered with Dubai Parks and Resorts to launch the Real Madrid theme park in 2022.

Also Read
Watch: Middle East’s first-ever hydrogen train begins trial run in Saudi Arabia

“We are thrilled to add this ambitious project to Dubai’s thriving entertainment and leisure offer,” Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said in 2022.

“Real Madrid is a megastar of world football and one of the world’s most recognised sports teams, with an unmatched track record of success and millions of passionate supporters from every corner of the planet.”

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th November 2023 8:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button