Real Madrid World: Dubai announces name of first ever football theme park

Dubai Parks and Resorts and Real Madrid have announced the name of the world’s first football theme park – Real Madrid World.

Real Madrid World, set to open in Dubai, will offer thrilling themed attractions, immersive experiences, and fan engagement opportunities for sports fans, families, and friends.

Taking to X, on Thursday, November 16, Dubai Parks and Resorts said, “We are happy to announce that Real Madrid World will join the Dubai Parks and Resorts family very soon. Families will meet football fans from all over the world.”

The park will house a collection of official Real Madrid merchandise, with more details to be announced soon.

Real Madrid Club has partnered with Dubai Parks and Resorts to launch the Real Madrid theme park in 2022.

“We are thrilled to add this ambitious project to Dubai’s thriving entertainment and leisure offer,” Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said in 2022.

“Real Madrid is a megastar of world football and one of the world’s most recognised sports teams, with an unmatched track record of success and millions of passionate supporters from every corner of the planet.”