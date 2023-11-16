NEOM Epicon: Inside Saudi Arabia’s luxury tourist destination

Riyadh: NEOM, the 500 billion-dollar futuristic city being built in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), on Wednesday, November 15, announced the development of Epicon — a luxury coastal tourism destination with an exclusive residential component.

Epicon, located on the Gulf of Aqaba, is set to revolutionize hospitality and architecture, reshaping the desert landscape of NEOM.

The property will boast two impressive towers, one reaching 225 meters and the other reaching 275 meters.

The towers will house an ultra-premium 41-key hotel and luxury residences, including 14 suites and apartments.

Epicon Resort, located near the beach, offers 120 rooms and 45 luxurious residential beach villas for visitors to enjoy.

It offers a variety of experiences, including beach club relaxation, spa treatments, nature exploration, watersports, and culinary delights at destination restaurants.

The facility offers a modern gym, library, workspaces, pools, and lounges.

The announcement follows the launch of Leyja, a sustainable tourism initiative by NEOM, which was launched in October.

The project comprises three eco-friendly hotels that will offer 120 unique boutique rooms and suites.

The development of Epicon and Leyja is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify its economy and establish the Kingdom as a significant player in the global luxury tourism market.

