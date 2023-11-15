AlUla’s Ancient Kingdoms Festival to be held from November 16

The much anticipated Ancient Kingdoms Festival is coming back on its second edition in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla from Thursday, November 16 to Saturday, December 2.

The festival returns with a series of unique events designed to provide unforgettable experiences for visitors.

It offers a diverse program including cultural celebrations, evening tours, family-friendly events, ancient novel-inspired food experiences, and archaeological site visits.

The Ancient Kingdoms Festival will focus on three interconnected, historic oases — namely AlUla, Khaybar, and Tayma.

The event will delve into the historical significance of these cities, highlighting their role as hubs for exploration, craftsmanship, and intellectual advancement for centuries.

It will also celebrate the landmark 15th anniversary of Hegra’s inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The festival offers various activities including The Living Museum Tour, Hegra After Dark, Life at Hegra Exhibition, and Hegra Nature and Wildlife Tour, allowing guests to explore the site’s tombs and geology.

A series of cultural workshops titled ‘Programs for Future Ancients’ will also be held.

The festival also includes

The Academy of Ancient Inscriptions offers children the opportunity to create stone sculptures inspired by the inscriptions and rock arts of an archaeological site.

The mud brick workshop offers visitors the chance to learn about the ancient techniques and materials used by the people of AlUla.

A thrilling treasure hunt at a remarkable historical site, revealing the lives of the people who once called Hegra home.

An interactive archeology event is being organized to delve into the depths of life in ancient Dadan.

The festival is expected to provide local employment opportunities and foster skills development.