UAE to host world’s first-ever flying car race

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is likely to host the first-ever flying car race in the world, according to the Chief Executive of Maca Flight Christian Pineau.

The announcement comes as the UAE is preparing to host the world’s largest autonomous (driverless) car racing on April 28, 2024.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Pineau shared that the goal of the company is to organize the first real flying car racing championship and the UAE is one of the top potential candidates to host the race.

In January this year, Maca Flight unveiled its first hydrogen-powered flying racing car at CES 2023.

The flying race car costs two million dollars, can reach a maximum speed of 250 kilometres per hour and emits zero carbon dioxide.

The first race of the championship will feature a single-seater flying race car, with an expected eight to ten participants.

Maca Flight has partnered with Red Bull to organize the flying race car championship by the end of 2025.

“The first race might be here in Dubai or elsewhere in the UAE. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain have also shown interest in the project,” Pineau added.