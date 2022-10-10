World’s first public flight of X2 flying car takes off in Dubai

XPeng Aeroht demonstrated its electric two-seater VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) X2 electric flying car at Skydive Dubai.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 10th October 2022 10:19 pm IST
XPeng’s eVTOL flying car X2 makes history with first public test flight in Dubai on Monday. Photo: Rahul Gajjar/KT

Abu Dhabi: The first public flight of a Chinese tech firm, XPENG AEROHT’s two-seater electric VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) X2 flying cartook off from Dubai Marina on Monday evening.

After taking off in Dubai, the X2 flying completed its historic 90-minute test flight, marking an exciting new era of short-haul flights and intelligent mobility solutions.

The special flight held in the emirate with the support of its official partner, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The X2 is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities and is the latest generation of flying car independently developed by XPeng subsidiary XPeng Aeroht.

The X2 car produces zero carbon emissions during flight, the car can reach speeds of 130 kilometers per hour.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX GLOBAL’s organiser, said, “GITEX has played host to pivotal moments over the years. Today, we are proud to support the first public flight of the pioneering flying car XPENG AEROHT X2 in partnership with the Dubai International Chamber.”

Dr. Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPeng, thanked its strategic partner Dubai International Chamber for its assistance in navigating the Dubai market and valuable support in facilitating the successful test flight in Dubai.

The test flight was conducted on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

