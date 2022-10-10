GITEX Global 2022: Flying car, 1st driverless taxi unveiled in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Dubai on Monday launched GITEX Global 2022, the world’s largest tech showcase, in its most powerful version ever.

The five-day event at the Dubai World Trade Center will surpass all its previous editions in terms of size and capacity.

This year, the exhibition surpasses all its previous editions in terms of size and capacity, with the participation of 5,000 companies distributed across 26 exhibition halls with a total area of ​​two million square feet, which represents an exceptional increase of 25 per cent.

Presence of metaverse:

The 42nd edition of GITEX 3.0 is the most influential edition in the event’s history, as it covers seven diverse technology topics across the areas of metaverses, the future of the decentralized Internet, and the sustainable global digital economy.

GITEX Global 2022 will launch the X-Verse event, sponsored by the TMRW Foundation and in cooperation with Dicentra Land, the largest immersive journey in the world in the field of metaverses that includes 28 experimental brands.

GITEX Global 2022 will also witness “Global DevSlam”, the largest forum for developers and programmers in the Middle East.

GITEX brings together 250 government entities that lead strategic digital projects and public-private partnerships, and Emirati government agencies working to develop smart cities and digital projects, including the Dubai Digital Authority and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

Over 200 Indian companies take part in GITEX Global 2022:

A robust presence of Indian exhibitors is present at this year’s GITEX Global. More than 200 Indian companies are participating in GITEX Global event.

GITEX Global 2022 follows the landmark UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that came into force in May 2022.

CEPA aims to eliminate more than 10,000 tariff lines within ten years and is expected to impact trading between India and the UAE significantly. Under CEPA, both countries aim to boost bilateral trade from $60 billion to $100 billion within the next five years.

40 Kerala startups take part in GITEX Global:

A delegation of 40 startups promoted by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will explore business and investment opportunities by showcasing innovative products, technical skills and sustainable ideas.

Battery-powered flying car X2 unveiled at Gitex Global 2022:

Electric cars are growing rapidly in the country and the world, but the pace of progress on flying cars is a bit slow. However, amidst all this, a company named XPeng has taken the world by surprise with the introduction of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft X2 on Monday at the launch of Gitex Global 2022.

The XPeng company’s Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft X2 is a two-seater car, which is about 5 meters in length. Its width is 4.78 meters and its height is 1.36 meters. If its arms are folded, then its width becomes 6 feet.

The weight of this flying car of Xpeng company is 560 kg. The take-off weight of this flying car is 760 kg, which means that even two people can carry some luggage even after sitting on it.

XPeng X2 eVTOL is an electric flying car that you can drive at altitudes of up to 1000 meters. On a full charge of its battery, you can blow it for up to 35 minutes at a time.

The two-seater flying car XPeng X2 eVTOL can fly at a speed of 130 kmph. It has many special features including autonomous flying, radar ranging, an automatically dipped safety parachute and an obstetric avoidance system.

According to media reports, XPeng will start deliveries of its flying car X2 in the year 2024. Initially, the plan is to deliver only a few units. The cost of a flying car can be in crores.

Dubai’s first driverless taxis unveiled:

Dubai’s first driverless taxis are on display at the GITEX Global technology event, — set to be on Dubai’s roads next year.

The driverless taxis were displayed by the Roads and Transport Authority.

Cruise Origin taxis will be introduced as a service next year, making Dubai among the first cities, with the exception of some cities in the US, to include self-driving cars in their transportation offerings.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the crown prince of Dubai, announced on Twitter in 2021 that they were collaborating with Cruise on the first international service of taxi robots outside the United States.

“Dubai will be the first outside America to operate self-driving Cruise vehicles, in fulfilment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision that Dubai is always in the first place and the best city to live and work,” Sheikh Hamdan said in April 2021.

