NEOM announces new tourism destination ‘Leyja’

After launching the flagship regions such as Sindalah, THE LINE, Trojena and Oxagon, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has announced the development of a new sustainable tourism destination called ‘Leyja’.

Leyja starts along the Gulf of Aqaba coast and stretches inland through a valley surrounded by 400-meter-high mountains.

The destination will feature three eco-friendly hotels that will offer 120 unique boutique rooms and suites.

Once developed, Leyja will offer a wide range of refined experiences and activities, including fine dining and contemporary restaurants featuring world-renowned chefs.

It will also offer wellness facilities, rooftop pools, guided wadi walks, hiking trails, mountain biking, and climbing, along with extensive mountain biking and climbing opportunities.

Here is a glimpse of three hotels

The Adventure Hotel

This hotel, located in the valley, offers an unforgettable adventure for thrill-seekers, without compromising on their comfort. The deconstructed design ascends the walls of the wadi like a stairwell.

The location, tucked into the cliff top and valley sides, is ideal for rock climbing enthusiasts and those seeking high-octane experiences in the surrounding area.

The Oasis Hotel

This hotel, situated at the heart of the Wadi’s largest oasis, serves as a captivating gateway to explore the surrounding valley.

The staircase leading from the canyon to the property entrance offers breathtaking views of the valley’s natural beauty.

The Wellness Hotel

This hotel offers ultimate serenity and seclusion for a laid-back vacation, promoting longevity through high-tech features.

The Wadi’s natural passage through the property’s centre offers visitors a distinctive and interactive experience.

What is NEOM?

An initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – NEOM is a vast area of ​​the country earmarked for development.

Although often referred to as a smart city, NEOM is more accurately described as a region that includes cities, resorts, and other developments.

The project is largely financed by the Public Investment Fund, which invests on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government. The Saudi Development Company, formed to create NEOM, led by Chief Executive Officer Nadami al-Nasr, claims the fund will contribute 500 billion dollars to the project.

It forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to diversify the country’s economy to reduce its dependence on oil.

When NEOM will be built

NEOM is working on an ambitious timeline and most of the project will be built by 2030.

Latest developments

The Line, a linear smart city

Sindalah, a luxury island

Trojena, a futuristic ski resort

Oxagon, a reimagined industrial city.

