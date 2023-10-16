Here’s how to change Iqama profession in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), if your Iqama profession is different from your current profession, it is mandatory to change it.

The Ministry of Labor (MO) conducts regular workplace inspections to ensure expatriates’ Iqama professions align with their residency permits.

The information must be the same in all your documents. If it is not written the same, it is considered illegal.

Requirement and procedure to change Iqama profession

What is Iqama?

Iqama is a residence permit, proof of an immigrant’s legal status in the country, valid for various purposes, including bank accounts, ATMs, remitting money, mobile SIM connections, and travel abroad.

Requirements

Should not have any traffic violation report against him

Iqama should not be expired

Submit a change of profession fee of 1000 Saudi Riyals

Passing the Saudi Profession Verification Exam

Registration with the relevant organization is necessary:

Account and audit with SOCPA Engineers and technicians will register with the Saudi Council of Engineers Health and medical services SCFHS Mumaris Plus. Veterinary with the Ministry of Agriculture

To change your job title from one group (SCE) to another (SOCPA), you must be registered with both professional bodies

Documents

Passport— one copy

Iqama— one copy

Letter of employment

Letter of authorization

Attested engineering Degree— one copy

Grade sheet

Photograph (200×200cm)

CV

Who is not eligible to change Iqama profession?

Certain categories of professions are not eligible. A resident having a domestic profession — house driver, maid, farmer, gardener, etc.

How to change?

To change your Iqama profession, contact your HR department (Idariyah) or sponsor (Kafeel). They will change through the Qiwa platform.

After the MOL confirms your application, your employer will issue a new Iqama card indicating your change in profession.

How to check changed Iqama profession?

The individual can verify the change of the new Iqama profession by checking the “Absher” platform.