Over 16,700 illegal expats arrested in one week in Saudi Arabia

Out of the total arrests, 10,177 individuals were arrested for illegal stay and violations of the country's residency system.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 9:48 pm IST
Phoyo: SPA

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has arrested 16,790 violators of residency, labour, and border security laws across the Kingdom from Thursday, October 5  to Wednesday, October 11, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Those arrested included 10,177 violators of the residency laws, about 4,523 violators of the border security regulations, and more than 2,090 violators of the labour law.

A total of 709 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 63 percent were Yemeni nationals, 34 percent were Ethiopians, and 3 percent belonged to other nationalities while 86 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders.

The security forces also arrested 19 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

Currently, legal proceedings are being carried out against 45,724 offenders, comprising 38,040 men and 7,684 women.

The Interior ministry has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

The punishment includes a fine of up to one million Saudi riyal, and the confiscation of one’s means of transport, and the residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media.

