Anand Mahindra impressed by Saudi megacity project NEOM

Indian businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, a Mumbai-based business conglomerate, Anand Mahindra, who is known for his active social media presence, often shares interesting and innovative ideas that catch his eye.

This time, Mahindra recently met the CEO of NEOM, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, and was impressed by the developments at Saudi Arabia’s futuristic city megacity project.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he praised Nadhmi Al-Nasr for his visionary leadership in developing the NEOM city and said the “no-nonsense Nadhmi” is making great strides.

Mahindra shared how the concept seemed to be something “out of a George Lucas dreamscape”, but his perception of the city changed after meeting Nadhmi Al-Nasr.

“Project @NEOM, envisioned by HRH Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, seemed to most to be just a figment of the imagination. Something out of a George Lucas dreamscape.

“But after meeting Nadhmi Al-Nasr, the CEO of NEOM (I would define him as No-Nonsense Nadhmi!), I realised that under his steerage they are actually pulling this off. As the months and years go by, the world will recognise that NEOM is not just a mirage in the desert,” Anand Mahindra posted on X and shared a video of the developments.

What is NEOM?

An initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – NEOM is a vast area of ​​the country earmarked for development.

Although often referred to as a smart city, NEOM is more accurately described as a region that includes cities, resorts, and other developments.

The project is largely financed by the Public Investment Fund, which invests on behalf of the Saudi Arabian government. The Saudi Development Company, formed to create NEOM, led by Chief Executive Officer Nadami al-Nasr, claims the fund will contribute 500 billion dollars to the project.

It forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to diversify the country’s economy to reduce its dependence on oil.

Where is NEOM?

NEOM covers an area of ​​approximately 10,200 square miles (26,500 square kilometres) in northwest Saudi Arabia.

What will be in NEOM?

Neom will consist of 10 projects, which they call regions. So far, the details of four regions have been announced. These are Oxagon, Trojena, and Sindalah, along with the most well-known The Line.

When will NEOM be built?

NEOM is working on an ambitious timeline and most of the project will be built by 2030.