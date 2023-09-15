Saudi: World’s tallest building Jeddah Tower construction works resume

Riyadh: Jeddah Economic Company (JEC) has resumed the construction of the Jeddah Tower project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The tower structure will be the world’s tallest, at more than 1,000 meters high.

The developer has invited contractors to bid for a contract to complete the record-breaking structure by the end of this year.

Kingdom Holding Company CEO Talal Ibrahim Almaiman confirmed the issuance of the official tender when contacted by MEED.

The companies invited to bid for the contract include

Almabani (local)

Bawani (local)

China Harbour (China)

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (China)

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC – Lebanon)

El-Seif Engineering Contracting (local)

Hyundai Engineering Construction (South Korea)

Mohammed Abdulmohsin al-Kharafi & Sons (Kuwait)

Nesma & Partners (local)

Powerchina (China)

Samsung C+T (South Korea)

Saudi Freyssinet (local)

Skanska (Sweden)

Strabag (Europe)

The contractors were given three months to prepare their bids and the companies are expected to form joint ventures made up of local and international partners.

The foundation and piling work for the groundbreaking tower has been successfully completed.

There have been several delays since the construction began in 2013 and it was halted in 2018.

Jeddah Tower will be built to surpass Dubai’s Burj Khalifa by more than 172 meters in height and will serve as the centrepiece of the Jeddah Economic City development.

The tower will have many amenities including shopping malls, luxury boutiques, gourmet restaurants, tennis courts, and more.