A peek into Dubai’s Marble Palace: The masterpiece worth Rs 1693 cr

Apart from its unique attractions, rich history and safe environment, Dubai is known for its extravagant lifestyle. The homes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are unmatched in their style, furnishings and layout.

A Versailles-like mansion in Dubai has attracted worldwide attention as the epitome of luxury living. Known as “The Marble Palace”, this Dubai mansion is touted as the most expensive house in Dubai.

The Marble Palace acquired its coveted title when it was put on for sale at a staggering Dirhams 750 million (Rs 16,93,36,68,952) on the prestigious platform of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The Marble Palace is in Dubai’s posh Emirates Hills neighbourhood. It offers a view of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and overlooks a golf course.

Also Read List of upcoming public holidays in UAE to plan a trip in 2023

It features stunning architecture and premium amenities, including a 24-carat gold jacuzzi, a massive master bedroom, a techno gym and more.

It has a 3,875-square-foot master bedroom plus a small primary bedroom and three guest bedrooms as well.

Marble Palace has a host of luxury amenities that make the property special. It took approximately 70 skilled artisans to apply 700,000 sheets of gold leaf within the property.

The property has two hand-carved glass domes, 160 marble columns, a 24-carat gold jacuzzi and a garage that can accommodate up to 16 cars. The Marble Palace also has 2,153 square feet of techno gym space and a koi pond.

There is a formal dining room on the ground floor of the property with an 80,000 coral reef aquarium. The room also has a custom gemstone and crystal dining table along with other luxury collector’s pieces.

Here is a look at the ultra-luxury property in Dubai

Photos: Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty)