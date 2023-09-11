List of upcoming public holidays in UAE to plan a trip in 2023

Residents can expect a three-day public holiday for the public and private sector in September, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th September 2023 7:41 pm IST
UAE: Check out the list of upcoming public holidays in 2023
Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Many of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents are looking forward to the upcoming public holiday and fortunately, they will not have to wait long for the next one to arrive.

Peoples Career

Residents can expect a three-day public holiday for the public and private sector in September, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

This year, the holiday falls on Friday, September 29.

MS Education Academy

Since the holiday falls on a Friday, residents can expect a three-day weekend including Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

Also Read
UAE unemployment insurance: No work permit till fines are cleared, says govt

After the long weekend, Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Friday.

The remaining two holidays of the year will be on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, marking the UAE’s 52nd National Day.

Those planning a long trip next year can expect a nine-day holiday for Eid Al-Fitr in the first half of 2024.

Eid is predicted to be on April 10, 2024, according to astronomical calculations, although this may change depending on moon sightings and official announcements.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th September 2023 7:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button