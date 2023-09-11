List of upcoming public holidays in UAE to plan a trip in 2023

Abu Dhabi: Many of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents are looking forward to the upcoming public holiday and fortunately, they will not have to wait long for the next one to arrive.

Residents can expect a three-day public holiday for the public and private sector in September, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

This year, the holiday falls on Friday, September 29.

Since the holiday falls on a Friday, residents can expect a three-day weekend including Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

After the long weekend, Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Friday.

The remaining two holidays of the year will be on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, marking the UAE’s 52nd National Day.

Those planning a long trip next year can expect a nine-day holiday for Eid Al-Fitr in the first half of 2024.

Eid is predicted to be on April 10, 2024, according to astronomical calculations, although this may change depending on moon sightings and official announcements.