Watch: Middle East’s first-ever hydrogen train begins trial run in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) on Wednesday, November 15, launched operational trials of hydrogen train, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), in Riyadh.
This comes after the trial operating licence for a hydrogen train was presented to Saudi Arabia Railways CEO Dr. Bashar bin Khaled Al-Malik by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.
Taking to X, the authorities in the Kingdom released first-of-its-kind video footage from inside the hydrogen train during operational trials.
Watch the videos below here
In October, SAR announced the signing of a deal with French train firm Alstom.
The achievement of this milestone signifies a step towards sustainable and innovative railway transportation in the Kingdom.
The achievement aligns with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics, which aims to decrease transport carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2030.
The introduction of hydrogen train technology is expected to significantly enhance commercial transport efficiency and contribute to the sustainability of railway transportation.
This align with the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to promote environmental balance and support national sustainability efforts.
Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser told Al-Ekhbariya that hydrogen train experiments come within the strategy of transport, environmental sustainability and the use of modern technology.
What are hydrogen trains?
The hydrogen train is a significant innovation in rail transport, generating the energy needed for trains without any carbon emissions.
Trials for this train began in Germany in 2018 and continued until 2020, with limited commercial operation starting in 2022.
This technology offers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional trains, ensuring minimal noise during operation and running on railway lines.