Over 6.6M sign up for UAE unemployment insurance scheme

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that more than 6.6 million employees have subscribed to the unemployment insurance scheme as of Wednesday, November 15, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“The rising number of subscribers reflects the success of the Scheme and the high awareness of the insured,” MoHRE said.

The Involuntary Loss of Employment Insurance (ILOE) scheme, which came into force on January 1, 2023, mandatory for all employees across the country, including freezone and federal government workers to sign up for the scheme.

The deadline for enrolling in the scheme had expired on September 30, and non-subscribers are required pay a 400 dirham fine. Those who fail to pay premiums for over three months face a 200 dirham fine.

“Administrative measures will be taken against those who fail to pay fines, including not granting them new work permits until fines are paid, as well as deducting the fine amount from their salaries or end-of-service gratuities,” it explained.

Mohre allows employees to check fines, pay in installments, and appeal penalties within 15 working days.

New employees

Private sector employees with work permits issued after October 1, 2023, must enroll in the Unemployment Insurance Scheme within four months, or face an 400 dirham fine.

Who are exempted from the scheme?

Investors (owners of companies they work at)

Domestic helpers

Temporary contract workers

Juveniles under the age of 18

Retirees who are entitled to a pension and joined a new job

How to apply for unemployment insurance?

The insurance will be made available through various platforms,

ILOE website and its smart application

Bank ATMs and Kiosk machines

Business service centres

Money exchange companies

du and Etisalat

SMS

Other channels that MOHRE specifies with the service provider (insurance company).

Benefits

Those covered by unemployment insurance can receive up to 60 percent of their average base salary if they lose their jobs. Cash benefits are provided for a maximum of three consecutive months for each claim.

However, in order to file a claim, the employee must have been paid the wages for at least 12 consecutive months. Proof of involuntary unemployment must be submitted within 30 days.