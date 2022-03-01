Dubai: Expo 2020 timings extended as fair enters last month

Dubai: Pavilion at the Expo 2020, which is being held here from October 2021 to March 2022, will remain open for an extra hour as the world fair enters its last month. The timing of all the 192 country pavilions has been extended till 11 pm, effective from March 1.

Since the event began, it has attracted around 16 million visitors from all over the world. In February alone the number rose to 4.4million, the highest monthly figure since it began.

From October 2021 to February 2022, the expo has hosted an impressive number of more than 13 thousand heads of state, presidents, prime ministers and ministers.

“Expo has launched a special edition ‘White Passport’ a bespoke ‘thank you to all visitors who have 100 or more stamps on their yellow passports; another reason to explore as many as 200-plus pavilions as possible before the doors close on March 31,” event officials said.

The UAE International Corporation Minister and Expo 2020 General Director, Reem Al Hashimy said, “The first world Expo2020 in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region has restored hope to the global community and helped to generate a renewed sense of commitment to the event’s core themes of sustainability, mobility and opportunity.”

She also informed that Expo 2020 has counted 28 thousand events in five months.