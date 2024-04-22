Dubai: Global Village announces free entry for children aged below 12 years

Dubai: With a few days left for Dubai’s Global Village to closed its door for Season 28, the popular family-friendly destination has announced free entry for children aged below 12 years until the end of the season.

The “Kids Go Free” campaign launched on Monday,April 22, 2024 and will run until Sunday, April 28.

Also Read First batch of Iranian Umrah pilgrims departs for Saudi Arabia after 9 yr hiatus

“Bring the whole family to #GlobalVillage! Kids 12 and under enter free until the end of Season 28,” Global Village wrote on X.

“Don’t miss out on the fun before the season wraps up!,” it added.

Bring the whole family to #GlobalVillage! 🎉 Kids 12 and under enter free until the end of Season 28. Don't miss out on the fun before the season wraps up!✨#AMoreWonderfulWorld. — Global Village القرية العالمية (@GlobalVillageAE) April 22, 2024

Global Village entry hours are from 4 om daily to 1 am daily, offering themed pavilions, an authentic Emirati heritage area, and the Road of Asia.

It features 27 pavilions from 78 nations, offering shopping and dining options, while the Carnaval Zone offers 170 rides, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, and Snowfest Ice Rink.

This year, Global Village introduces a mini-golf attraction with 9-hole and 18-hole courses, neon lights, and Mini World, a blend of iconic attractions worldwide.

It offers two ticket types: ‘Value’ valid from Sunday to Thursday and ‘Any Day’ tickets, allowing visitors to use them on any day of the week, including weekends and public holidays.

Entry tickets are priced at 22.50 dirhams for Value and 27 dirhams for Any Day if booked online or via the application.