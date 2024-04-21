Watch: After serving tea to Bill Gates, Dolly Chaiwala sips coffee at Burj Khalifa

An Indian vendor who recently became an internet sensation after serving tea to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has made headlines again for posting a video while sipping coffee at Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Sunil Patil, famously known as ‘Dolly Chaiwala’ from Nagpur, recently shared a video on Instagram and captioned it saying, “Ek coffee pine Burj Khalifa ke top pe gaye.”

Also Read Indian Consulate in Dubai to held auction of old furtniture items, IT equipment

In a video, Dolly is seen arriving in a Mercedes G-Wagon before being guided into the iconic building by two popular social media influencers, called ‘Bade Bhai Chhote Bhai’.

After a tour, he is seen enjoying a coffee at the top-floor lounge, taking in the stunning cityscape.

Watch the video here

Since it upload, the video has garnered more than one crore views and 10 lakh likes and shared by more than 292K.

In February this year, a video of him with Bill Gates had gone viral.

Taking to Instagram, Gates shared a video and captioned it saying, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!”

“I did not know who he was. I thought that he was some guy from a foreign country so I should serve him tea. The next day, when I came back to Nagpur, I realised who I served tea to. (Agle din pata chala maine kisko chai pilaya),” the tea seller from Nagpur had told ANI then.