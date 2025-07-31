Dubai to offer one hour free parking around mosques during prayer time

Dubai: Worshippers in Dubai will be able to park free of charge for one hour during prayer times at 59 mosques across the emirate, as part of a new smart parking initiative launching in August 2025.

The announcement follows a strategic partnership signed on Thursday, July 31, between the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) and Parkin Company PJSC, the city’s largest public parking operator.

Under the deal, Parkin will manage around 2,100 parking spaces across mosque sites on behalf of IACAD, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Outside of designated prayer periods, parking will be charged 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The spaces will be classified into two zones: Zone M (standard) at 41 locations and Zone MP (premium) at 18 sites.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration between IACAD and Parkin is part of a broader effort to organise smart parking around mosques, reduce congestion, and ensure that parking spaces are used efficiently by worshippers.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of IACAD, said the partnership strengthens cooperation between government and semi-government sectors.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to enhancing mosque services and supporting the Dubai government’s vision of delivering smart, accessible mobility solutions that serve all members of the community,” he said.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said the initiative prioritises community needs by ensuring accessible parking and reducing misuse.

“We are pleased to partner with IACAD to introduce a system that improves the parking experience for worshippers while maintaining operational efficiency,” he said.

The parking system is expected to serve as a model for future smart infrastructure projects at religious and community locations, with potential expansion to more sites under IACAD’s network.