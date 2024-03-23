Dubai’s RTA launches free smart umbrella service

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday, March 23, has launched a revolutionary ‘free of cost’ smart umbrella service at Al Ghubaiba Bus and Metro station.

RTA launched this service in collaboration with UmbraCity, a leading Canadian smart umbrella share service company,

The service is designed to enhance the walkability of Dubai, providing residents and visitors with a convenient and sustainable way to shield themselves from the sun and rain.

The service will be expanded to other metro and bus stations within three months if it proves successful.

How it works

Nol cards now enable commuters to borrow umbrellas at one location for free, promoting mobility and environmental sustainability, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

This service aims to enhance Dubai’s ’20-minute city’ by providing residents with daily needs within a 20-minute walk or bike ride, promoting community and well-being.

— RTA (@rta_dubai) March 23, 2024

Aligned with the visionary Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, this initiative underlines Dubai’s commitment to fostering a sustainable, healthy, and inclusive urban environment.

RTA and UmbraCity are enhancing Dubai’s living standards by combining advanced technology with practical urban solutions, aiming to improve quality of life and happiness.

“By encouraging the use of smart umbrellas which are ‘free of cost’ when leased using nol card the RTA and UmbraCity are contributing to the creation of vibrant, healthy, and inclusive communities across Dubai,” Khaled Al Awadhi, Director, Transportation Systems at RTA’s Public Transport Agency said.

“This collaboration reflects our mutual dedication to advancing sustainable urban mobility and enhancing the liveability of cities,” said Amir Entezari, CEO of UmbraCity.