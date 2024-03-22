Registration for Itikaf at Prophet’s Mosque begins; here’s how to register

On March 19, registration for Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, which began on Saturday, 7th of Ramzan corresponding to March 17, has been stopped due to the maximum number of applicants.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd March 2024 2:08 am IST
Registration for Itikaf at Prophet's Mosque begins; here's how to register
Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah 

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced on Friday, March 22, the start of registration for the Islamic ritual of Itikaf, or seclusion, in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the current holy month of Ramzan, 1445 AH–2024.

Taking to X, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said that the registration service is available to those wishing to perform Itikaf via the Visitors application for smart devices.

Also Read
Golf carts for tawaaf at Makkah’s Grand Mosque; check timings, cost & more

This service enables secluded individuals to register and view necessary instructions for seclusion in the Prophet’s Mosque, ensuring the success of the ritual.

MS Education Academy

Steps to register for Itikaf at Prophet’s Mosque

  • Select your language
  • Click on “My Services” from bottom
  • Click on “Itikaf Service”
  • Click on “Create New”
  • Fill the details and click on “Sign Up”
  • Again click on “My Services” from bottom
  • Click on “Itikaf Service”
  • Select “ID Type” and enter your date of birth according to Hijri
  • Then click On “Send”.
  • Your registration has been successfully completed

The permit for Prophet’s Mosque Itikaf can be checked through the Visitors application after registration.

On March 19, registration for Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, which began on Saturday, 7th of Ramzan corresponding to March 17, has been stopped due to the maximum number of applicants.

About Itikaf

Many muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramzan in Itikaf, where one focuses solely on worshiping God and refraining from getting involved in worldly affairs and following the example of the Prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him.

The Sunnah is to remain in the Itikaf for ten days, but at least one day and one night.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd March 2024 2:08 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button