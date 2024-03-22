Registration for Itikaf at Prophet’s Mosque begins; here’s how to register

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced on Friday, March 22, the start of registration for the Islamic ritual of Itikaf, or seclusion, in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the current holy month of Ramzan, 1445 AH–2024.

Taking to X, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said that the registration service is available to those wishing to perform Itikaf via the Visitors application for smart devices.

This service enables secluded individuals to register and view necessary instructions for seclusion in the Prophet’s Mosque, ensuring the success of the ritual.

Steps to register for Itikaf at Prophet’s Mosque

Select your language

Click on “My Services” from bottom

Click on “Itikaf Service”

Click on “Create New”

Fill the details and click on “Sign Up”

Again click on “My Services” from bottom

Click on “Itikaf Service”

Select “ID Type” and enter your date of birth according to Hijri

Then click On “Send”.

Your registration has been successfully completed

The permit for Prophet’s Mosque Itikaf can be checked through the Visitors application after registration.

الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي تعلن بدء التسجيل في الاعتكاف بالمسجد النبوي عبر تطبيق زائرون.#المسجد_النبوي #نعتني_بحب



android:https://t.co/JFIycMfTgi



ios:https://t.co/HQvhYASQiT pic.twitter.com/oiWLeV1cpk — الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون الحرمين- المسجد النبوي (@wmngovsa) March 22, 2024

On March 19, registration for Itikaf at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, which began on Saturday, 7th of Ramzan corresponding to March 17, has been stopped due to the maximum number of applicants.

About Itikaf

Many muslims choose to spend the last ten days of Ramzan in Itikaf, where one focuses solely on worshiping God and refraining from getting involved in worldly affairs and following the example of the Prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him.

The Sunnah is to remain in the Itikaf for ten days, but at least one day and one night.