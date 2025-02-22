Telangana govt offers 90 day data engineer training program

Hyderabad: The Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation in partnership are offering a free data engineer training program. The initiative aims to equip young professionals with in-demand skills in data engineering, bridging the gap between academia and industry requirements.

The program is open to graduates who completed their degrees between 2021 and 2024 in disciplines such as BSc, MSc, B.Tech, M.Tech, or MCA.

The training will last for 90 days and cover essential topics like data engineering tools, cloud technologies, and data visualization.

This comprehensive curriculum is designed to prepare participants for roles that require advanced technical skills.

IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu emphasized that these programs are part of a broader initiative to enhance professional skills among students and unemployed youth.

He highlighted that successful candidates will be offered job placements after completing the course.

Interested candidates must apply before March 1st through designated portals or contact numbers provided by the organizing bodies.