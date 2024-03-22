Golf carts for tawaaf at Makkah’s Grand Mosque; check timings, cost & more

News Desk |   Updated: 22nd March 2024 1:51 pm IST
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has set up a golf cart service to help the elderly and people with disabilities to perform tawaaf (circumambulation) in the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The service involves providing 50 golf carts on the roof of the Mataf.

The carts also operate during a specific period of the day from 4 pm until 4 am, and are located in the following locations:

Ajyad Escalator

King Abdulaziz Gate Escalators

Bab Al Umrah Escalators

The service costs 25 Saudi riyals (Rs 555) including tax, and each vehicle can accommodate 10 passengers.

This step comes within the framework of the authority’s efforts to provide excellent services and a comfortable, accessible environment for pilgrims during worship and visitation rituals.

