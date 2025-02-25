Video: Pakistan media’s claim after India wins Champions Trophy match

After India won the recently held Champions Trophy match in Dubai, Pakistan media made bizarre claims.

In a TV debate that went viral on social media, a panellist claimed that India sent 22 Hindu priests to Dubai International Stadium to perform black magic.

Rizwan-led team underperforms due to black magic, claims panellist

He claimed that due to black magic, the Pakistan team failed to perform in the match.

Continuing the claims, he said, “For every player, there were two priests, and that is the reason Pakistani players are getting distracted.”

Levelling allegations against India, he said, “This was the reason why India did not want to come to Pakistan.”

The other panellists not only agreed with his claim but also stated that India had previously performed black magic to win matches.

India thrashes Pakistan by six wickets in Champions Trophy match

Virat Kohli’s sublime unbeaten century powered India to a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Group A encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

🚨 Pakistani Shows Now Blame ‘Indian Black Magic’ for Their Defeat! 🚨😂



🔹 Pakistani media claims India used 22 pandits for 11 players to secure victory.

🔹 From pitch conspiracy to match-fixing, now it’s black magic!



🔥 Excuses keep evolving, but results stay the same! 🏏😂… pic.twitter.com/oioDiSLDXY — Babu Bhaiya (@Baburao_aptay) February 24, 2025

Chasing 242 for victory, Shreyas Iyer played a patient yet commanding knock of 56, forming a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli to guide India home in 42.3 overs.

In the first innings, Kuldeep Yadav delivered an excellent performance at the back end, claiming 3-40, while Hardik Pandya bowled brilliantly to take 2-31. An impressive all-round bowling display helped India bundle out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs.

Following the win, allegations began, with Pakistan media now claiming that India sent priests for black magic that caused the Rizwan-led team to underperform in the Champions Trophy match.