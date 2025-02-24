Video: Fans in Islamabad celebrate Virat Kohli’s century during India-Pak contest

A video of cricket fans in Islamabad celebrating Virat Kohli’s century during the India-Pakistan contest in the 2025 Champions Trophy is making rounds on social media.

In the video, fans can be seen erupting in joy watching Kohli score an unbeaten 51st ODI hundred.

اسلام آباد میں موجود کرکٹ شائقین ویرات کوہلی کی سینچری پر خوشی مناتے ہوئے https://t.co/5KyXSQMhdh pic.twitter.com/51Uliy4GNm — Muhammad Faizan Aslam Khan (@FaizanBinAslam1) February 23, 2025

Virat Kohli’s century led India to a 6-wicket victory

Kohli’s unbeaten century powered India to a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Group A encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

He has become the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs.

Seeing him reach the milestone, not only Indians but also Pakistani fans in Islamabad were seen celebrating his century.

India secures a spot in the semi-finals

With this win, India became the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Chasing 242 for victory, Shreyas Iyer played a patient yet commanding knock of 56, forming a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli to guide India home in 42.3 overs.

With two consecutive defeats, Pakistan is on the brink of elimination from the tournament. A win for New Zealand against Bangladesh on Monday would officially end Pakistan’s campaign.