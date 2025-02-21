Most popular Dosa place among Telugu celebs in Hyderabad

There are several places in Hyderabad where one might spot Tollywood celebrities- lavish restaurants, exclusive clubs and high-end cafes. But a dosa joint? That’s almost unheard of. Yet, Panchakattu Dosa, a simple eatery specialising in Rayalaseema-style breakfast, has become a favourite among the film industry’s elite. Its popularity proves that when it comes to great food, authenticity always wins- no red carpets are required.

What makes Panchakattu Dosa special?

The name Panchakattu translates to dhoti in Telugu, symbolizing simplicity and tradition- qualities that are reflected in its ambience and menu. Unlike mass dosa joints, Panchakattu Dosa keeps its menu minimal, focusing on a few but perfectly crafted Rayalaseema-style dishes. Some of their must-try offerings include Ghee Kaaram Idly, Kaaram Palyam Dosa, Neyyi Kaaram Dosa, Nannari and Filter Coffee.

The idly is large, soft and soaked with a generous amount of ghee, making it indulgent and comforting at the same time. Despite its fiery appearance, the kaaram podi enhances the dish with deep, complex flavours rather than overwhelming heat. When it comes to the dosas, watching them being made is an experience in itself. Each dosa is roasted on both sides on a low flame, lavishly drizzled with ghee and topped with the kaaram podi. The result? A perfect balance of crispiness and fluffiness, served alongside palya (potato curry), tangy mirapayaka chutney and the classic coconut chutney. To complete the meal, filter coffee is a must try, offering a rich and velvety finish.

Tollywood’s favourite breakfast spot

Panchakattu Dosa, which started as a food truck, has now four branches around the city, serving an ever-growing fan base. Among its loyal customers are some prominent Tollywood celebrities who have made this humble spot their go-to.

From actors to filmmakers, many well-known faces from the industry have been spotted here. Famed director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravani, actor Siddharth, veteran actor Murali Sharma and actress Lakshmi Manchu have all savoured the food at Panchakattu. Other celebrities who have visited include Manushi Chhillar, Meghamsh Srihari, singer Mano and director Parasuram. Their visits have only added to the eatery’s growing reputation, proving that food transcends all boundaries.

Where to find Panchakattu Dosa?

For those eager to experience the dosa that has won over Tollywood’s biggest name, Panchakattu Dosa is located at Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Pragathi Nagar and Kondapur. Despite its popularity among the elite, the spot has maintained its humble roots, serving great food at affordable prices.