Exploring Hyderabad: 10 things to do and see in Begumpet

Nestled, in the heart of Hyderabad, Begumpet is a vibrant locality that seamlessly blends historical charm with modern amenities. Originally named after Basheer Unnisa Begum, the daughter of the sixth Nizam, who received this area as part of her wedding dowry, Begumpet has a deep connection to the city’s royal past. However, it is not just about heritage, the area also boasts buzzing shopping centres, trendy cafes and lively entertainment spots, making it a local and tourist favourite.

Whether you are an art lover, a history buff, a foodie or someone seeking fun and leisure, Begumpet has something for everyone. To familiarise you with this interesting area, Siasat.com brings you a curated list of the top 10 things to do around Begumpet. So dive in, now!

1. Visit the opulent Paigah Palace

A magnificent palace built by the noble Paigah family, this architectural gem showcases Indo-European design elements with intricate carvings and sprawling gardens.

2. Fall in love with books at Pause Library

Pause Library works with the mental health organization called Pause for Perspective to offer visitors a variety of picture books and chapter books centred around self-awareness and mental health. The library also has a Pause Cafe and hosts events like movie nights, support sessions, neurodivergent support spaces and book reading sessions.

3. Discover melodies at Musee Musical

Established over a century ago, Musee Musical is a historic music store that not only offers musical instruments but also offers music classes for any type of instrument and Western classical, rock and Indian classical.

4. Get spiritual at Begumpet’s Spanish Mosque

Inspired by Moorish architecture, the Spanish Mosque is Hyderabad’s most unique place of worship, featuring stunning white minarets and intricate Islamic designs.

5. Shop at the 97-year old Deccan Pen Store

Established in 1928, Deccan Pen Store offers a history lesson along with a seamless shopping experience. With more than thousands of pens, this iconic store specializes in fountain pens and handmade pens and has a dedicated repair section for pens. The prices start from Rs. 10 and go to a whopping Rs. 3 lakhs.

6. Become a detective at Escape Time

This immersive escape room experience challenges players with thrilling mystery games, where they must solve puzzles and clues to escape within a set time. It is a great activity to do with friends.

7. Go cafe hopping at Country Club, Begumpet

The Country Club at Begumpet is home to some lively cafes including Funnel Hill Creamery, Concu, The Bar Project, Treehouse Cafe, Koliba and Plan B.

8. Attend events at Begumpet Airport

Once Hyderabad’s primary airport, Begum Airport now hosts aviation exhibitions, air shows and official Air Force events. It is famous for its Wings India Aviation Show which takes place once a year.

9. Indulge in exquisite fine dining

The area boasts a great collection of fine-dining restaurants including Deccan Pavilion- ITC Kakatiya, Tatva Restaurant, Ohri’s Eatmor, Saffron Soul and Hyderabad House.

10. Shop till you drop in Begumpet

Some of the shopping options in Begumpet are Lifestyle Stores, Shoppers Stop, Westside, Hyderabad and Central.

What things do you recommend to do around Begumpet?