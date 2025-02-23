AIMIM leader passes away while returning to Hyderabad from Umrah

Hyderabad: Senior All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Hafiz Wazir Ali who was a resident of Charminar Constituency passed away while returning to Hyderabad from Umrah.

He breathed his last just an hour before landing. His sudden demise has left his family, friends, and well-wishers in deep sorrow.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP ensures swift arrangements

Upon receiving the heartbreaking news, the leader’s family immediately informed AIMIM president and city MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

He promptly reached out to DCP Shamshabad and RGIA officials to ensure all necessary arrangements were made without delay.

Support extended

Following the instructions of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig Quadri rushed to the airport.

At the airport, the MLC met the grieving family members and offered his condolences.