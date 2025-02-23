Hyderabad airport to Future City in 40 minutes via metro: HMR MD

Hyderabad: Metro rail managing director NVS Reddy on Sunday, February 23, said that the new detailed project report (DPR) for the Future City – Hyderabad airport connectivity in 40 minutes via Shamshabad. Reddy, who inspected the survey works on the corridor, said that the metro route for this corridor will be 40 kilometers long.

“It will start from the airport terminal, pass alongside the proposed metro rail depot in airport area, follow the boundary wall of airport for about 5 kilometers along Mansanpally Road and reach Pedda Golconda ORR Exit,” said a press release from the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) MD. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) is preparing the DPR for the Future City metro rail project.

Future City Hyderabad metro will have ‘green’ corridor

The Hyderabad metro MD also said that Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s intention is to develop green corridors for the Future City, Future City, which is being planned as the city’s fourth urban extension. It is located along the Srisailam Highway which comes just after the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad’s Shamshabad

The new corridor aims to ensure swift and easy access to the Future City from the airport. Future City, which will have around fifteen thousand acres, is also being pegged as a pollution-free green city by the Telangana government.

On Sunday, the Hyderabad metro MD inspected the survey works for preparation of the DPR for the same corridor. The MD and his team trekked through hillocks and boulders on foot for the field inspection Due to the lack of a roadway after crossing Kongara Kalan, added the release. Moreover, to facilitate the development of about 1500 acres of government land at Bahadurguda near Pedda Golkonda exit as a world class hub, two “highly attractive metro stations” are being planned at Bahadurguda and Pedda Golconda, the Hyderabad metro MD stated

“From Pedda Golconda Exit, the metro route will continue as an elevated metro line for about 14 kilometers along the ORR to Tukkuguda Exit and then to Raviryala Exit. From Raviryala Exit to the under-construction Skill University at Meerkhanpet, the route will be developed via Kongara Kalan, Lemur, Timmapur, Rachalur, Gummadavelli and Panjaguda as “At Grade” metro rail corridor on the road surface in the 22 meters ( 72 feet) wide central part of the 100 meters (328 feet) wide Green Field Road being constructed by HMDA,” said the release from HMR.

The Hyderabad metro MD also added that the DPRs for Future City Metro Corridor, along with North City Medchal and Shamirpet corridors would be completed by the end of March and submitted to the central government after approval of the state government.

Earlier this month, various survey and investigation works required for preparation of DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) for the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Medchal (24 km) and JBS to Shamirpet (21 km) metro rail corridors had begun. Traffic Surveys, soil testing (geotechnical investigation) and environmental impact assessment (EIA) are essential for DPR preparation.

Since the HMDA and the National Highways Authority already conducted some soil studies, Hyderabad metro authorities are now conducting soil tests at 25 locations on the JBS-Medchal route and 19 in the JBS-Shamirpet route, the Hyderabad metro rail MD said earlier.