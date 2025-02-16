Hyderabad metro: Traffic studies for JBS-Medcal-Shamirpet on at full pace

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) managing director (MD) NVS Reddy on Sunday, February 16, said that various survey and investigation works required for preparation of DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) for the Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Medchal (24 km) and JBS to Shamirpet (21 km) metro rail corridors are progressing at a “fast pace”.

The HMR MD said that traffic Surveys, soil testing (geotechnical investigation) and environmental impact assessment (EIA) are essential for DPR preparation. Since the HMDA and the National Highways Authority already conducted some soil studies, Hyderabad metro authorities are now conducting soil tests at 25 locations on the JBS-Medchal route and 19 in the JBS-Shamirpet route, said the HMR.

“Of these, 14 tests in the Medchal route and 11 in the Shamirpet route have been completed, and all soil tests will be concluded by the end of this month. During traffic surveys various factors such as the current daily travel count on these corridors, future travel projections, turning movements at junctions, pedestrian footfall, travel time for vehicular traffic, the percentage of commuters likely to switch over to Metro Rail, passenger density at the proposed Metro stations etc will be analyzed,” said NVS Reddy in a press release he stated.

The release also stated that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study will examine air quality, particulate matter levels in the air, sources of air and noise pollution, water resources, biodiversity (flora and fauna), and the impact of the project on local livelihoods. Regarding soil testing, Reddy mentioned that the study would include detailed investigation of soil and subsoil conditions, assessment of load -bearing capacity of the soil strata, groundwater levels, seismic risk analysis etc for the Hyderabad metro.

“Based on this data, the Metro pillars, stations, and other structures will be designed to ensure their strength and stability. Typically, a borehole is drilled every half kilometer as part of soil testing, with each borehole being drilled to a depth of about 50 to 100 feet to evaluate soil and rock conditions,” said the Hyderabad metro rail MD.

NVS Reddy assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for the public once the Metro corridors are operational. “As per the directions of CM Mr. Revanth Reddy, all studies will be completed, and the DPRs for these three Metro routes, including the Shamshabad Airport-Future City route, will be submitted to the state government by the end of March,” added the release.