DPRs for 3 new Hyderabad Metro corridors to be ready by March: MD

Hyderabad: The detailed project reports (DPR) of the Shamirpet, Medchal and Future City metro corridors will be prepared by the end of March and will be submitted to the Centre for approval, said Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd MD NVS Reddy on Saturday, February.

Addressing the Indian Green Building Council’s ‘Green Telangana Summit- 2025’ during a programme on ‘Green Crusaders’ in Hyderabad on Saturday, Reddy said that HMRL has been working in line with chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s plans to have Metro rail running in four directions of Hyderabad.

Assuring that the new metro corridors will change the physical landscape of Hyderabad, he said that Hyderabad will become a world-class city with high living standards soon.

Hyderabad metro in Old City to pass via Darul Shifa – Purani Haveli

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on September 29, 2024, approved the Metro Rail’s phase II corridors which includes the metro’s lines connecting Hyderabad to the airport, and also a line connecting the Chandrayangutta to MGBS line for the Old City.

A total of 116.2 kilometres has been approved for the new corridors of the Hyderabad metro. The line to the airport will pass via the Aramghar. The Metro Rail for the Old City in Hyderabad will essentially pass via the Darul Shifa – Purani Haveli area, affecting some of the historical monuments along the route. The affected monuments belong mainly to the Shia Muslim community. Aside from that, Munshi Naan will be demolished for the road expansion.

Earlier, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on January 1 last year asked the Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Limited (HAML) authorities to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Paradise-Medchal (23 kilometers) and JBS-Shamirpet (22 kilometers) Metro corridors. With this, the existing network of the metro in Hyderabad will extended all the way into the interiors of Secunderabad as well.

He also asked director NVS Reddy to create the DPRs and send it to the government of India for approval as part of the Metro Rail Phase-2 Part-‘B’ project. The new corridor from Paradise Metro Station to Medchal will cover approximately 23 kilometers, passing through Tadband, Bowenpally, Suchitra Circle, Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Kandlakoya, and the ORR exit.

Similarly, the corridor from JBS Metro Station to Shameerpet will cover about 22 kilometers through Vikrampuri, Kharkhana, Tirumalagiri, Lothukunta, Alwal, Bollaram, Hakimpet, Tumkunta, and the ORR exit, as explained by the Metro MD to the CM. As of now the Hyderabad Metro Rail stops at Parade Ground in Secunderabad and is nowhere close to helping with last mile connectivity (green line).