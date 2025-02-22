Famous Hyderabad health clinic shuts down after complaints of malpractice

Hyderabad: Officials of the Department of Ayush raided and sealed the health clinic of Dr Attaullah Khan, located in Jalpally on Saturday, February 22.

The raid was conducted following alleged complaints that the health clinic collected huge amounts of money from patients and supplyed drugs without proper labels, manufacture or expiry dates, and details of the ingredients.

Officials of the Department of Ayush raided and sealed the health center of Dr Attaullah Khan located in Jalpally on Saturday. The raid was conducted following alleged complaints of collection of huge amounts of money from patients and supplying drugs without proper labels,… pic.twitter.com/Et9YhUWjnh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 22, 2025

“Attaullah claimed to be a doctor and on examination, we found he does not possess any degree. He stated that he learnt the Ayurvedic and Unani medicine practice from his forefathers. It is against the rules and action is initiated on him,” said Dr Prithviraj, an inspector from AYUSH.

The team had a week ago raided the health clinic in Hyderabad and issued a notice. “Attaullah did not respond to the notice, hence we came and sealed the centre to prevent any harm to the patients. It is also wrong to claim or give the guarantee that the medicine will cure any particular disease,” said Prithviraj.

He said people who are being cheated by fake Unani, Homeopathy, Ayurveda doctors and complained at the AYUSH office at Secunderabad near the passport office.

On February 14, the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided a medical store in Adilabad and discovered an ayurvedic medicine, ‘Amla Churnam,’ sold with a misleading claim stating it treats “diseases of the optical system.”

Also Read Telangana DCA raids ayurvedic shop for misleading health claims

The ayurvedic medicine was manufactured by Rinivaa Ayurveda Company located at Chandeeshwari Colony of Mansoorabad area in Hyderabad.